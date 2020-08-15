Winde Issues COVID-19 Update For The Western Cape

Share with your network!

As of 1pm on 14 August, the Western Cape has 6163 active cases of COVID-19, with a total of 99806 confirmed cases and 90 115 recoveries.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases 99806 Total recoveries 90115 Total deaths 3528 Total active cases (currently infected patients) 6163 Tests conducted 448449 Hospitalisations 1202 with 251 in ICU or high care

Cape Metro Sub-districts:

Sub-district Cases Recoveries Western 8483 7783 Southern 8830 7902 Northern 5924 5462 Tygerberg 12340 11345 Eastern 9204 8401 Klipfontein 8629 7783 Mitchells Plain 7913 7198 Khayelitsha 7917 7368 Total 69240 63222

Sub-districts:

District Sub-district Cases Recoveries Garden Route Bitou 514 424 Garden Route Knysna 1239 1020 Garden Route George 3037 2573 Garden Route Hessequa 237 180 Garden Route Kannaland 84 56 Garden Route Mossel Bay 1808 1422 Garden Route Oudsthoorn 825 495 Cape Winelands Stellenbosch 1908 1734 Cape Winelands Drakenstein 4033 3690 Cape Winelands Breede Valley 3035 2718 Cape Winelands Langeberg 1054 952 Cape Winelands Witzenberg 1407 1238 Overberg Overstrand 1421 1332 Overberg Cape Agulhas 236 200 Overberg Swellendam 253 232 Overberg Theewaterskloof 1063 963 West Coast Bergrivier 379 336 West Coast Cederberg 140 119 West Coast Matzikama 265 215 West Coast Saldanha Bay Municipality 1223 1113 West Coast Swartland 1344 1135 Central Karoo Beaufort West 374 273 Central Karoo Laingsburg 91 33 Central Karoo Prince Albert 12 6

Unallocated: 4584 (4434 recovered)

Data note: It is not always possible to check and verify that the address data supplied for each new recorded case is correct, within the time frames required to provide regular and timely updates. This means that in some instances, cases could be allocated to the wrong sub-districts. We are working with the sub-districts to clean and verify the data and where errors are picked up locally, cases will be re-allocated to the correct areas.

More data is available here: https://bit.ly/2BsfdXt

Special focus on diabetics helping to save lives:

The Western Cape has recorded an additional 26 deaths, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related deaths in the province to 3528. We send our condolences to their family and friends at this time.

Our focus on high-risk patients, and specifically diabetics, continues with promising early feedback.

The project ensures that when a diabetic patient tests positive for COVID-19, the Department of Health makes daily contact with them. For high risk diabetics, we also encourage admission to the CTICC Hospital of Hope in order to monitor their health.

Over the past two weeks, 39 high-risk diabetic patients have been contacted, and admitted to hospital with only two deaths recorded. This is especially promising, as the background mortality for this group is considerably higher, and at least 37%.

We currently still have 18 of these patients still admitted at the Hospital of Hope where they are being closely monitored. The remaining 19 have been discharged and are recovering will at home.

Since the 7th of August, we have also started the phase of the project focusing on low risk diabetics with COVID-19. Since the 7th of August, more than 60 patients have been contacted by a group of dedicated young doctors, and they are being followed up daily. Of this group- 13 have been referred for a more intense follow up by a medical officer for the remainder of their COVID-19 period.

This focus on those people who are at greatest risk of severe illness and death, means that we are able to intervene early and ensure that proper treatment is given. While it is still early, the results we have seen show that this focus is saving lives.

The Western Cape has seen positive signs as the numbers of new infections, hospitalisations and death are declining but it remains of utmost importance that we protect ourselves and our loved ones. This is especially important if you are in one of the high risk groups, or if you are in regular contact with a family member, or colleague who is high risk.

We can do this by continuing to wear our masks, practicing social distancing and ensuring that we keep up good hygiene practices such as hand washing, coughing into a tissue, an arm or an elbow, and regularly cleaning high traffic surfaces.

If you are over the age of 55, diabetic or have an underlying comorbidity such as hypertension, or heart kidney or lung disease, and are experiencing symptoms of COVID-19, it is important to get tested early. If you experience chest pains, or trouble breathing, seek immediate medical attention.

