Winde Can Only Dream About The Arrest Of Putin – Ntshavheni

Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni briefs media on the outcomes of the Cabinet meeting. Photo: GCIS
4 hours ago 1 min read

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says Western Cape Premier Alan Winde can dream about anything but not the arrest of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

She responded to Winde’s remarks that Putin would be arrested if he set foot in the province.

He says provincial law enforcement officers known as LEAP will capture the Russian President if the SAPS fails to act.

Putin is wanted by the International Criminal Court for war crimes.

And the ICC expects any of its signatories to apprehend and hand him over to The Hague.  

While South Africa is a signatory to the Rome Statute, government is mum on its stance on Putin.

Winde says he will be contacting the ICC to ensure that the arrest is followed through.

