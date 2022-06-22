Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has reiterated calls for all remaining COVID-19 regulations to be dropped.
Winde has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to convene the President’s Coordinating Council meeting for Wednesday morning.
The meeting comes on the back of a memo from Health Minister Joe Phaahla, shared on social media, which indicates that COVID-19 regulations will be relaxed, which includes the dropping of face masks in public places.
Winde said that it was now up to individuals to demonstrate personal responsibility by using all the knowledge that we had learnt over the last two years.
Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, agrees with the premier.
