iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped

Premier Alan Winde said in vulnerable and high-density areas, in particular, it's safer for children to be in school. Picture: Twitter

5 seconds ago 1 min read

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde has reiterated calls for all remaining COVID-19 regulations to be dropped.

Winde has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s move to convene the President’s Coordinating Council meeting for Wednesday morning.

The meeting comes on the back of a memo from Health Minister Joe Phaahla, shared on social media, which indicates that COVID-19 regulations will be relaxed, which includes the dropping of face masks in public places.

Winde said that it was now up to individuals to demonstrate personal responsibility by using all the knowledge that we had learnt over the last two years.

Cape Town Mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis, agrees with the premier.

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept

3 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 mins ago
1 min read

Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday

9 mins ago
1 min read

Khaya Magadla’s Family Still Hope To Find Body

21 hours ago
1 min read

State Capture Report Delays Not Down To Interference – Zondo

21 hours ago
1 min read

Health Dept Plans To Scrap Some Regulations

21 hours ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 291 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

21 hours ago
1 min read

Ankole Cattle Auction Fetches Around R21m

2 days ago
1 min read

Ramaphosa Expected To Receive Final State Capture Report On Monday

2 days ago
1 min read

Public Office-Bearer Salary Increase ‘A Slap In The Face’ – Cosatu

2 days ago
1 min read

Truck Drivers Plan More Protests

2 days ago
1 min read

Zero Tolerance For Crime And Corruption – Mbalula

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Winde Calls For Remaining COVID Restrictions To Be Dropped

5 seconds ago
1 min read

No Request From Namibia On Theft Probe – Justice Dept

3 mins ago
2 min read

NICD Reports 1 087 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

5 mins ago
1 min read

Final Part Of State Capture Report Expected On Wednesday

9 mins ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer