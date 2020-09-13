Wilson Promises Newcastle Fans More Goals

Share with your network!

Newcastle United’s new striker Callum Wilson promised the club’s fans more goals after netting on his debut in a 2-0 Premier League win over West Ham on Saturday.

The forward, who arrived at a club with a tradition of prolific goal-scorers from Bournemouth last Monday, said he was disappointed that no fans were in attendance due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but that more goal celebrations were certain to come.

“I’m going to have many years and many goals where St. James’s Park is going to be full, and I’ll be able to celebrate in front of a full house,” he told Sky Sports.

“I’ve come in the door and my job is to score goals obviously, and help the team get performances… I feel this is a great squad with great potential,” he added.

Newcastle manager Steve Bruce was impressed with Wilson and fellow debutant Jeff Hendrick, who set up Wilson’s goal before scoring himself late on.

“There was not much in it, and we have a striker who scored (a) typical striker’s goal. Callum Wilson enjoys playing against West Ham and it was good to see them two get off the mark. We were worthy winners,” Bruce said.

“We have been missing the goals, Callum will give us something different and makes the squad better. He can only help the situation.”

For Bruce and the fans, it was a welcome positive moment following a period of turbulence at the club in which a Saudi Arabian-backed takeover bid failed.

“We have made progress. It is a long season and we cannot get carried away, but the last week has been a positive week for everybody — the impact the signings have made, the supporters in particular will like the look of them,” Bruce added.

Reuters

