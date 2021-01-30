iAfrica

Wilson Double Sinks Everton

Photo Credit: REUTERS/Michael Regan EDITORIAL

Newcastle United celebrated their first Premier League win in 10 games and lifted some pressure off their manager Steve Bruce after two goals from Callum Wilson gave them a deserved 2-0 win at Everton on Saturday.

The 16th-placed Magpies put some distance between themselves and the bottom three after Wilson scored his 50th and 51st Premier League goals to leave them on 22 points from 21 games, nine more than 18th-placed Fulham who have two games in hand.

Everton stayed seventh on 33 points from 19 games after a flat performance, as Wilson missed two chances before he fired the visitors ahead with a brilliiant header in the 73rd minute.

Pickford had kept out a glancing header by Wilson with a superb reflex save in the 30th minute and the Newcastle striker dragged a sitter wide in the 53rd, while James Rodriguez and Richarlison came close for Everton at the other end.

The home side lacked creativity with playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson, who made his 300th Premier League appearance, failing to pull the strings against the battling visitors who cut out the supply routes.

Wilson came inches close in the 87th minute when his deflected shot from a tight angle came off the outside of the post but made no mistake in stoppage time, burying a clinical finish past Pickford from inside the penalty area.

Reuters

