Willemse Stars As Springboks Beat Stuttering England

South Africa half-backs Damian Willemse and Faf de Klerk put England to the sword on Saturday with a relentless drum beat of drop goals, penalties and try assists in a 27-13 victory, that ended the hosts’ patchy autumn series on a downer.
Tries for Kurt-Lee Arendse and Eben Etzebeth helped the visitors repeat their 2019 World Cup final victory over England as the Springboks feasted on ill-discipline from the home side although it was the visitors who finished a man short.
Thomas du Toit was red-carded as the game entered the final quarter for shoulder-charging England’s Luke Cowan-Dickie but despite a try for Henry Slade there was to be no miracle comeback like they managed last week against the All Blacks.
After the feel-good factor of that late draw, Saturday’s performance could have been designed to torment the Twickenham crowd with everything they have come to despise about latter-day Eddie Jones era England – misfiring attack, ill discipline, mistakes. South Africa meanwhile were excellent.
De Klerk was driven off the field on the motorised stretcher after sustaining a late knock, having tormented England all day with his usual relentless harrying as the visitors scored a hatful of penalties and conversions in a one-sided game.
More Stories
Bok Coach Nienaber Revels In Forward Dominance Following England Win
France’s Macron Says Qatar Must Move Towards “Tangible Changes”
Berhalter Rewarded For Faith In Youth But Win Eludes Vibrant U.S.
Messi Keeps World Cup Dream Alive With Magic Strike Against Mexico
Canada Fired Up For ‘Hell Of A Game’ Against Croatia – Herdman
Mbappe Fires France Into Last 16 After Win Over Denmark
Tennis Nadal Says ‘A Part Of his life left’ when Federer retired
Smith Takes Three-Shot Lead Into Final Round At Australian PGA Championship
Aussie Grit Blunts Tunisia’s Attack In Vital Win
Joy And Relief As Lewandowski Finally Breaks His World Cup Duck
End Of Qatar’s Football Project Or Just The Start?
Woods To Compete With Son Charlie At PNC Championship In December