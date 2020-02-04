Tue. Feb 4th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Will Bonginkosi Madikizela Enter Race For DA Leader?

Will Bonginkosi Madikizela Enter Race For DA Leader?
13 mins ago 1 min read

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Western Cape leader on Tuesday said he was still consulting with his supporters on whether he should run for the position of the national leader.

Bonginkosi Madikizela last year withdrew from the race to become interim leader after the resignation of Mmusi Maimane.

That position was filled by then parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen.

Madikizela is the Western Cape’s MEC for Transport and Public Works.

He cited his official duties as why he could not take up the interim leadership post when it became available last year.

Now it appears Madikizela is ready for the challenge.

“I wanted to have a discussion with a broader number of people toward the congress to consider the role I’d need to play from May.”

The DA will elect permanent leaders in May.

EWN

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Blade Nzimande Condems Violent Student Protests At University Of KZN

3 mins ago
1 min read

De Lille Gives Parliament Update On Billions Owed To Eskom

18 mins ago
1 min read

Toddler (1) Snatched From Sleeping Mother

7 hours ago
1 min read

Minerals Council Would Prefer Private Investor To Manage New Energy Provider

7 hours ago
1 min read

Court Issues Warrant Of Arrest For Jacob Zuma

7 hours ago
1 min read

Richard Mdluli, Co-accused Expected Back In Court For Sentencing Proceedings

11 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Blade Nzimande Condems Violent Student Protests At University Of KZN

3 mins ago
1 min read

Lesotho’s First Lady Maesaiah Thabane Charged With Murder, Attempted Murder

7 mins ago
1 min read

Will Bonginkosi Madikizela Enter Race For DA Leader?

13 mins ago
1 min read

The Nile Becomes a Playground for the Biggest Names in River Cruising

13 mins ago