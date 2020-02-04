Will Bonginkosi Madikizela Enter Race For DA Leader?

The Democratic Alliance’s (DA) Western Cape leader on Tuesday said he was still consulting with his supporters on whether he should run for the position of the national leader.

Bonginkosi Madikizela last year withdrew from the race to become interim leader after the resignation of Mmusi Maimane.

That position was filled by then parliamentary chief whip John Steenhuisen.

Madikizela is the Western Cape’s MEC for Transport and Public Works.

He cited his official duties as why he could not take up the interim leadership post when it became available last year.

Now it appears Madikizela is ready for the challenge.

“I wanted to have a discussion with a broader number of people toward the congress to consider the role I’d need to play from May.”

The DA will elect permanent leaders in May.

