Will Africa’s Smaller Startups Survive this Year?

Investment in African startups could drop by as much as 40% by the end of the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic—but the bigger question for smaller startups is if they will remain alive at all. As investors become more risk-averse, industry insiders expect that the funding slowdown to prove most damaging for young companies as venture capital likely tilts towards established startups with proven business models. As such, the stark reality for early-stage startups is they may yet be caught in the cross-hairs of tough macroeconomic headwinds that are forcing even far more established startups to layoff staff and cut down costs. But in an effort to help startups stay afloat, Ventures Platform, an Abuja, Nigeria-based early-stage fund, is creating a startup relief program to disburse emergency grants of up to $20,000 to early, high-growth stage startups that may require cash lifelines. The program has been launched in collaboration with Acumen, a New York based impact investor, and LoftyInc, a Lagos-based investment firm. The main goal of offering the grants is to ensure the survival of promising startups threatened by the pandemic, Kola Aina, founder of Ventures Platform, tells Quartz Africa.
SOURCE: QUARTZ AFRICA
More Stories
Cairo Gets Loan to Buffer Debt Caused by Covid-19
It Just Got Easier for South Africans Wanting to Invest and Retire in Mauritius
The Effect of Large-scale Agricultural Investments on Food Security in Africa
Kenya-based Music Service on the Denmark Alternative Stock Exchange
Ivorian Techpreneur Wins Coveted African Innovation Prize
Kampala Tallies Covid-19 Losses on Tourism
Can Africa’s Most Successful Airline Help South Africa’s?
Bridging the Digital Divide for Africa’s Informal Traders
The Next Steps in Dealing with Africa’s Debt Burdens
Senegalese Teacher Rebuilds Classrooms to Welcome Learners after Lockdown
A Pink Flock Makes its Return to Kenyan National Park
Addis Shocked by US Move to Cut Aid