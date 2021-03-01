Wildlife Estates More Appealing as COVID Confines People to Their Homes

Share with your network!

The bush lifestyle offered by wildlife estates is now more popular than ever according to the Seeff Property Group.

Given that the Covid Pandemic continues largely to confine people to their homes, buyers are now looking for properties where they can still enjoy an outdoor lifestyle in the safety of an estate, says Samuel Seeff, chairman of the Seeff Property Group.

Wildlife estates are particularly appealing for the healthy lifestyle amid natural scenery, free-roaming game and an abundance of birdlife, yet still close enough to necessary amenities. Imagine enjoying your morning coffee and spotting wildlife roaming past your home or working from home with the sounds of the bush for company and later enjoying a bushveld braai or dinner under clear starry skies.

These estates offer a variety of opportunities for buyers and investors, says Seeff. Estates which are close to towns or business areas could easily be purchased for own use. They are also often sought for second homes. Many also invest in them for Airbnb purposes or a combination where they rent the property out when not needed for own use. They are also popular investment with foreign buyers.

Some of the popular estates to invest in right now include:

Lekwena Wildlife Estate, Potchefstroom

Potchefstroom is a popular university town and home to the North-West University. The area is ideal for buyers looking for a wildlife estate home, says Jurgen Schreck, sales director for Seeff Potchefstroom.

One such is the Lekwena Wildlife Estate, located just 11kms outside the town in the Lekwena Private Game Reserve which covers 3,000 hectares of bushveld, savannah, rocky outcrops and wetlands in a diverse habitat for wildlife. The reserve is home to approximately 2 000 head of game, and there are game viewing routes and lookout points to view the game.

The estate offers excellent security with regular patrols and great amenities such as a restaurant, conference facilities, picnic area, bird watching as well as cycling and hiking trails. A range of opportunities are on offer for buyers, says Mr Schreck. It is ideal for residential purposes, but also for a second or holiday home and you can always rent it out if not needed for own use.

Prices start at R760 000 for a 2000sqm plot. House plans range from 150sqm to 1400sqm but there is no deadline when construction must begin. Building packages are available if you do not want to plan from scratch, he says.

Thorny Bush Estate, Mokopane

The Thorny Bush Estate offers the best of both in that it is a wildlife and golf estate, says Christine McGrath, Seeff licensee for Mokopane. It borders the town of Mokopane which boasts a strong economy. You thus get to enjoy a sought-after bushveld lifestyle, yet with a host of amenities on the doorstep.

It is also just two hours from Gauteng and has top class security, breathtaking views of the Waterberg Mountain range and incorporates the popular 18-hole Kameeldoring golf course along with club house and free-roaming antelope like Nyala, Impala and Springbok.

Ms McGrath says that the Thorny Bush Estate offers a secure lifestyle for those working in the greater Mokopane, including for family buyers. Those looking to escape the big cities such as Pretoria and Johannesburg and work remotely, will also find the estate ideal as it has the appeal of a holiday destination, but with access to schooling, shops and other amenities, she says further.

On the social side, Thorny Bush Estate has a vibrant community of people living full time on the estate. It is also great for retirees, as she says it offers access to extensive medical facilities with a private hospital soon to be constructed. The estate is also ideal as a second or holiday home which could be rented out via the popular Airbnb platform.

Properties are sold as freehold erven and owners can build their own home designs which must adhere to the architectural guidelines. The wildlife roams freely among the properties, yet she says the estate is still dog friendly as long as the property is well fenced by the owner. The stands range in size from 600 sqm to 4,000 sqm and prices range from R500 000 to R1,2 million.

N’tulo Wildlife Estate, Nelspruit

According to Carien Brink, licensee for Seeff Nelspruit, there are a number of wildlife estates in the area which offer a great lifestyle. One such is the N’tulo Wildlife Estate which is just 3 km from the city on the Kaapschehoop Road. It offers a great lifestyle with the convenience of the amenities of the city close by including excellent schools, the Tshwane University of Technology, state of the art medical care and more. Besides the normal security measures expected from a wildlife estate, there is additional patrolling with guards on horseback.

The estate boasts a variety of game including giraffe, buck and antelope. Activities include game viewing, bird watching, hiking, cycling and horse riding. Ms Brink says further that prices range around R2,2 million for a three-bedroomed home to R4,5 million for a luxury home of around 400 sqm. Property values are determined by the size of the house, size of the stand and the quality of the finishes throughout the home. The building style is modern, and houses are designed to fit each homeowner.

Wildlife Estate, Lydenburg

The Wildlife Estate is situated between Burgersfort and Lydenburg on the foothills of the magnificent Steenkamp mountains and overlooking the valley of the Waterfalls River Pass with a variety of free roaming game.

You can enjoy the ultimate bush lifestyle in a safe environment yet with easy access to the town. Build your dream bush home as an ideal weekend getaway from the hustle and bustle. Various fully serviced stands are available priced from R485 000.

Outeniquasbosch, Mossel Bay

Located in the popular Hartenbos, Outeniquasbosch offers a stunning setting close to the beaches and town of Mossel Bay and a short commute to the town of George and airport. There are excellent schools and other amenities in the area.

The 525ha estate is in a prime location and offers 550 residential stands. 75% of the estate will remain green. Amenities include hiking, mountain biking and walking trails with more than ten wildlife species on view.

Outeniquasbosch is ideal for residential use as well as second homes. It is also sought-after for retirees and ideal for semigration buyers from other areas as it offers easy access to Mossel Bay and George with top class schools close by. Prices range from R849 000 for a plot and from R2.995m for Cape vernacular architectural styled home.

