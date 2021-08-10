Wild Dogs Now Roam Malawi’s National Parks

Share with your network!

Having not roamed the Malawian landscape for decades, 14 African wild dogs were couriered over land and air to be reintroduced to Malawi’s Liwonde National Park and Majete Wildlife Reserve. Less than 6 000 wild dogs are remaining in the wild and are the second most endangered large carnivore in Africa, with only around 700 breeding pairs remaining. There have been no stable established packs of wild dogs in Malawi for more than 20 years. Malawi’s new arrivals include four genetically different groups that were driven in crates, before being sedated for the flight in Malawi. Currently, the wild dogs are busy settling in enclosures in Liwonde and Majete for a few weeks to settle before being released into their new homes.

SOURCE: GETAWAY

