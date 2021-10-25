Why this Moroccan Town is Perfect for the Libra Traveler

Libra is a cardinal air sign, ruled by Venus and drawn to beauty and courtship. They are true appreciators of art, architecture, and other aesthetically pleasing things in life. Enter Chefchaouen, aka Morocco’s Blue Pearl, a 15th-century fortress town in the Rif mountains. White says blue is a special color for Libra, and Chefchaouen is famous for its blue-hued buildings. With their exacting standards, Libras will expect the finest accommodations: The Lina Ryad & Spa, inside the ancient medina, delivers impeccable hospitality and luxurious hammam treatments. Wandering this photogenic town, shopping for textiles, and drinking mint tea with strangers will appeal to Libra’s sociable nature.
SOURCE: CN TRAVELER
More Stories
South African Airways Isn’t Flying to the UK Anytime Soon
Egypt Launches the First International Art Exhibition at the Great Pyramids of Giza
Giggs Kgole Pays Tribute to His African Ancestors in His First Solo London Exhibition
Try This Grape Tarragon Spritzer from Bryant Terry’s ‘Black Food’
Haile Gerima is Having a Hollywood Moment. It’s Left Him Conflicted
Pan-African Streetwear Label Finchitua Goes Intergalactic
See the Spectacular Design on Display at Lagos Design Week
Africa Looks for Developed World to Settle its Climate Change Debt
Africa’s Eastern Glaciers will Vanish in Two Decades
Startup Establishes itself as an Integral Part of Egypt’s Pharmaceutical Industry
Cape Verde Chooses the Opposition as New Leader
Kenya Still Reeling from Athlete’s Murder