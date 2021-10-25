Why this Moroccan Town is Perfect for the Libra Traveler

Libra is a cardinal air sign, ruled by Venus and drawn to beauty and courtship. They are true appreciators of art, architecture, and other aesthetically pleasing things in life. Enter Chefchaouen, aka Morocco’s Blue Pearl, a 15th-century fortress town in the Rif mountains. White says blue is a special color for Libra, and Chefchaouen is famous for its blue-hued buildings. With their exacting standards, Libras will expect the finest accommodations: The Lina Ryad & Spa, inside the ancient medina, delivers impeccable hospitality and luxurious hammam treatments. Wandering this photogenic town, shopping for textiles, and drinking mint tea with strangers will appeal to Libra’s sociable nature.

SOURCE: CN TRAVELER

