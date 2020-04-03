Why #Sisi’s Palaces should be Used for Quarantine is Trending

Share with your network!

Egyptians have taken to Twitter to call for palaces belonging to President Abdul Fattah al-Sisi to be turned into quarantine centres during the coronavirus outbreak. The hashtag #قصور_السيسي_للحجر meaning “Sisi’s palaces should be used for quarantine” is trending in the North African country. It comes amid controversy over who should cover the quarantine costs for Egyptians returning from abroad. There was outrage on social media after expats locked down at a five-star hotel near Cairo airport were told they had to pay the bill themselves. On Wednesday night, President Sisi reversed the decision, announcing a national fund for such expenses.

SOURCE: MY JOY ONLINE

