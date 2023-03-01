iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Why Reform to the Abortion Laws in Benin was so Crucial

23 hours ago 1 min read

In 2019, Dr Veronique Tognifode became the west African country’s minister of social affairs and was instrumental in getting MPs to vote to legalise abortion in most circumstances in October 2021. She didn’t do it alone; two other ministers, also gynaecologists, were heavily involved, as were professional bodies and civil society organisations who lobbied for years for expanded abortion rights. They also had support from Benin’s president, Patrice Talon. The move was in stark contrast to the US where, less than a year later, the supreme court overturned Roe v Wade, ending the nationwide right to abortion. Abortion is now permitted in Benin if the pregnancy is “likely to aggravate or cause a situation of material, educational, professional or moral distress incompatible with the interests of the woman and/or the unborn child”. Abortions can be carried out up to 12 weeks after the absence of a period. It is one of the most liberal laws in Africa. In sub-Saharan Africa, as of 2019, 92% of women of reproductive age live in countries with restricted abortion rights. In Africa, only São Tomé and Príncipe, South Africa, Mozambique, Cape Verde, Tunisia, Zambia and Guinea-Bissau have similarly liberal abortion laws. Sub-Saharan Africa has the highest abortion case-fatality rate in the world, amounting to 15,000 preventable deaths every year.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nigeria’s Main Opposition Parties are Calling for Fresh Elections

23 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa’s Power Problem is Taking a Huge Chunk Out its GDP

23 hours ago
1 min read

Over a Thousand Kenyan Traders Protested Against Chinese Traders

23 hours ago
1 min read

Namibia is Preparing for the Biggest Corruption Trial in its Short History

23 hours ago
1 min read

Macron’s Revamped Africa Strategy Will be put to the Test this Week

23 hours ago
1 min read

Angola is Taking a Big Step in its Digital Transformation Journey

23 hours ago
1 min read

Egyptian Foreign Minister Goes to Damascus In a Sign of Solidarity

24 hours ago
1 min read

Yoonema Creates Digital Marketplace that Offers a Simplified and Reliable e-commerce Experience

24 hours ago
1 min read

Kitfo has Established Itself in the Hearts of many Ethiopians

24 hours ago
1 min read

Burna Boy, Afrobeats Stars Take Center Stage at NBA All-Star Game 

4 days ago
1 min read

Surreal, Nostalgic and Tangible: Exploring the Theme of Time at Investec’s Cape Town Art Fair

4 days ago
1 min read

‘Tirailleurs’: Movie Honors the African Soldiers France Tried to Forget

4 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Cape Town Cycle Tour Creates Economic Opportunity For Locals As Guests Flock To The City For The Big Race

8 mins ago
4 min read

Alstom Has Supported Over 9,000 Jobs In South Africa, According To EY Report

17 hours ago
4 min read

How Is Crypto Helping To Facilitate The Process Of Real Estate Acquisition Around The Globe?

17 hours ago
4 min read

Top 10 Benefits Of Having A Career Success Plan

17 hours ago

Share