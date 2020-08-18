iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Why More than 200 Students on a Scholarship from Nigeria are Stranded Abroad

15 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) scholarship program was developed to fund the study of marginalized young people from Nigeria’s oil-rich Delta region in studies that could aid its development. Despite accounting for 70% of Nigeria government revenue, the Niger Delta remains impoverished and faces numerous challenges such as oil spills, gas flares and vandalism. The NDDC was established to drive the development of the region. The NDDC agency is currently embroiled in a multimillion-dollar corruption probe. Nigeria’s President Buhari has ordered a forensic audit of the commission’s activities from 2001 to 2019 after it was unable to account for around $209 million spent in less than a year. Kemebradikumo Pondei, the acting managing director of NDDC last month appeared to faint while taking questions from Nigeria’s lawmakers on how the agency spent around $100 million in the past few months. While responding to questions on the students’ scholarships and other incidents of unaccounted spending, he slumped, causing chaos in the room and forcing the investigative hearing to be stopped temporarily.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Film Industry Thriving despite Difficult Circumstances

16 seconds ago
1 min read

A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Scorecard for Africa’s Green Revolution

4 mins ago
1 min read

Nairobi’s Track and Trace Method Helps to Curb Locust Destruction

7 mins ago
1 min read

Abuja Opens International Travel After Successful Domestic Air Travel

9 mins ago
1 min read

The Return of a Lost Species

12 mins ago
1 min read

Captain of the Japanese Ship that Spilled Tonnes of Oil off the Coast of Mauritius Arrested

13 mins ago
1 min read

Fighting on the Same Side

18 mins ago
1 min read

US Brings Ugandan Fake Adoption Ring to Book

21 mins ago
1 min read

Karisa Keasey Includes Africans in her Art Series about Refugees in the US

1 day ago
1 min read

Farm Fresh Produce on An App

1 day ago
1 min read

Angola’s Former System of Patronage Faces the Law

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Zimbabwe’s Film Industry Thriving despite Difficult Circumstances

16 seconds ago
1 min read

A New Type of Tourism Trade in Africa

3 mins ago
1 min read

A Scorecard for Africa’s Green Revolution

4 mins ago
1 min read

Nairobi’s Track and Trace Method Helps to Curb Locust Destruction

7 mins ago