Why Mauritius is Perennially Popular with South Africans

18 hours ago 1 min read

The Island was named the leading destination for adventure tourism in the Indian Ocean at the 2022 World Travel Awards (WTA) and attracts more than just beach lovers to its shores. Hiking is becoming increasingly popular with travellers looking to add a touch of adrenaline to their holiday. Basing oneself at Le Morne on the far southwestern tip of Mauritius and you’ll be right on the doorstep of Le Morne Brabant, the island’s most preserved and wildest mountain – and there are plenty of resorts nearby with idyllic beaches for a perfectly balanced holiday.

