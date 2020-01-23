Why is Ebola Taking so Long to End?

The World Health Organization’s social anthropologists team leader has responded to a variety of questions about the outbreak, “because there are some in your community who refuse to believe that Ebola exists and refuse to seek treatment.” Since the outbreak was declared in August 2018, response teams have faced difficulties in their efforts to bring the epidemic under control. To turn things around, a team of social anthropologists was sent into the most recalcitrant communities to get to the bottom of their concerns and pave the way for other community engagement colleagues. The team is largely made up of Congolese nationals knowledgeable on the local culture and customs and speak the local language.

SOURCE: WORLD HEALTH ORGANIZATION