Why CBD Will Give Your 2021 Wellness Goals A Boost

A few months back, as we started the new year with all the same pandemic uncertainty, it didn’t make much sense to come up with traditional resolutions or set sweeping life and bucket-list goals for 2021. Many of us narrowed our focus to what we can do something about, and that revolves around the basics – ourselves, our close relationships, work and home. There’s been nothing quite like a global pandemic to shine a light on health and wellness, and it’s not surprising, that amid all the COVID stresses self-care went radical.

With so many restrictions and limited choices, what we are eating, how we are keeping physically active, how well we’re sleeping and managing our emotions have become daily minutia. According to women’s wellness enthusiast, Dr Carmen James this may represent a silver lining around the still-present COVID cloud. “Just because we’re going to have to be more flexible about our goals, doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t set them,” she says. “One of the best ways that we have learnt to deal with pandemic life is to focus on what we can do to keep life on track, rather than getting frustrated or sad about what we can’t control.”

However, the end of Summer can sometimes trigger a motivational slump, and if we’re not careful this may inform our habits for the rest of the year. When it comes to our wellness and self-care goals, we can always do with something new and uplifting that will see us through the upcoming colder months. “If you are looking to add one new thing to your self-care regime for an overall positive impact, it should be CBD”, says Dr Carmen who also serves as a medical adviser on the Academic Board of Cheeba Africa, an online provider of a range of CBD health products made with high quality, broad-spectrum CBD oil. “When it comes to health and wellness, CBD is here to stay, and if you look at the current data, supplementing with CBD offers much needed support in achieving your self-care goals.”

CBD, or cannabidiol, is one of more than 140 cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant and does not produce euphoria or a “high”. It is used by women all over the world to help with stress, anxiety and depression; menstrual conditions and sexual intimacy; inflammation and pain relief, insomnia, allergies and other health conditions. For many, it’s part of their daily wellness routine.



Dr Carmen breaks down how CBD can support your 2021 self-care goals

Managing stress and emotional well-being – “While experiencing stress in our day-today lives is inevitable, the pandemic has escalated our stress levels, and kept them there. Women may be particularly vulnerable to added pressure, especially if they find themselves supporting others emotionally. Becoming more intentional about reducing our own burden of stress is vitally important to preserving our mental well-being,” says Dr Carmen. “CBD has a balancing and calming effect on our emotions, helping us to be more in control. It helps to take the edge off and to keep you calm without the sedative and potentially addictive side effects of medications commonly used to treat anxiety and depression.”

Taking hormone health into account – “We are becoming more and more aware of the impact hormone imbalance has on our overall health and wellbeing ,” Dr Carmen says, “Our hormone health influences everything from our mood to our weight, memory, and menstrual cycle. Due to the anti-inflammatory properties of CBD, it may help to relieve the pain associated with menstrual cramps. It may also help to reduce PMS symptoms and support overall hormone balance owing to its toning effect on the Endocannabinoid system.”

Improving your sleep – “Sleep science has changed the way we think about rest. Gone are the days when pulling an all-nighter was something to be revered. We now know that the quality and quantity of sleep we get is integral to both our physical and mental well-being. CBD helps to calm and soothe the nervous system and supports restorative sleep. Whether you’re a newbie to sleep aids or wanting to get off sleeping pills, CBD can help you get better rest.”

Caring for your skin – “For many of us, skincare forms a significant part of our self-care routine. Including CBD as part of your skincare regime will help to supplement your skin with powerful nutrients and can help to reduce inflammation and acne breakouts.”

Supporting your immune system – “This is top of mind for everyone at the moment, especially with winter approaching. CBD is a great addition to your immune support regimen, helping to support healthy immune system function and it may assist with overall health and illness prevention, as well as enhancing healing and recovery.”

“The beauty of including CBD into your daily wellness routine is that it offers support on so many levels,” Dr Carmen concludes. “To enjoy the full range of health benefits this supplement has to offer, you will need to ensure that you do your research before selecting a brand. The origins of CBD and manufacturing standards used are critically important. Choose a broad spectrum CBD product that is natural or organic, 3rd party tested and with full traceability. This will help to guide you when looking for a product to enhance your overall health and make progress towards your well-being and self-care goals.”



Deciding on which CBD brand to go with can make your head spin. There are so many choices and as the industry grows the landscape becomes more complex. While many brands use CBD isolate, Cheeba Africa only uses Premium Broad Spectrum CBD which contains all the terpenes to help facilitate the entourage effect and provide you with the best possible results. Every ingredient used is meticulously sourced and lab tested. The CBD oil in Cheeba Africa products is made from a CBD-rich strain known as PCR hemp. PCR is short for phytocannabinoid rich — it contains as much as ten times the concentration of CBD as generic industrial hemp. It does not cause a high while ensuring high concentrations of cannabinoids, terpenes, flavonoids and other compounds that naturally occur in the cannabis plant. This is the Premium Broad Spectrum phytocannabinoid rich CBD oil you will find in our products. To find CBD products for your wellness routine, visit www.cheebaafrica.com

