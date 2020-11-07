iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Why Authentic African Fashion Matters and How It is Taking Its Rightful Place on the Global Stage

5 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

As the world continues to turn its aesthetic gaze to Africa, Africans are taking the opportunity to wrest control of their narrative. Collaborations between African designers and Western fashion stalwarts are providing a new authenticity to African-inspired collections, and they’re putting money back into the local pockets, which further sustains the development of the African fashion industry. With no fewer than 60% of retailers developing propositions to work with local communities, the knock-on effect of this on building communities and building economies is huge. But the potential lies even beyond that. It’s time we increased our focus on local manufacturing. Not only due to lessons learnt during the current COVID19 pandemic around minimising the risk of the majority of one’s manufacturing taking place in other countries, but as importantly the myriad of additional opportunities that would be created by other players in the supply chain, leveraging off local knowledge for supply to a global audience.      

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

4 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book

4 hours ago
1 min read

Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border

4 hours ago
1 min read

Best Golf Destination in Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

The Latest Travel Advisories from Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

African Art and Handicrafts: How to Ethically Purchase and Display Them

4 hours ago
1 min read

Watch Burna Boy and Chris Martin’s Electric Performance at the BET Hip Hop Awards 2020

5 hours ago
1 min read

Nollywood’s New Generation in the Spotlight at Film Africa in London

5 hours ago
1 min read

The Angolan Dancers Who Helped South African Anthem ‘Jerusalema’ Go Global

5 hours ago
1 min read

Tunisian Entrepreneur Provides a Cost Effective Solution for Amputees

21 hours ago
1 min read

Spicing Up Digital Ads in Africa

21 hours ago
2 min read

Nairobi Relooks its Livestock Strategy

21 hours ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Egypt’s Fightback against a Tourist Slump

4 hours ago
1 min read

Botswana’s Okavango Delta Features in the “Ultimate Travel List” coffee table book

4 hours ago
1 min read

Traffic Picks Up Between the South Africa Mozambique Border

4 hours ago
1 min read

Best Golf Destination in Africa

4 hours ago