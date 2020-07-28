iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

Why aren’t Women Who Developed Nigeria being Recognised?

2 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has faced criticism after listing only one woman in the renaming of railway stations. On Monday, Mr Buhari named 23 train stations after “deserving Nigerians” seen to have contributed to the progress and development of their communities and the country. Among those named were former Nigerian leaders, serving ministers and Nobel laureate Wole Soyinka. But Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a feminist and activist who was also mother of late Afrobeat music legend Fela Kuti, was the only woman honoured. Some on social media have likened this announcement to the president’s previous appointments – like in 2019 when only seven women, out of the 43, were appointed as ministers. They have suggested that women who deserved to be honoured include Stella Adadevoh, the medical doctor who died preventing Ebola from spreading in Nigeria, and Dora Akunyili, who spearheaded the crusade against fake drugs before her death in 2014. Former lawmaker Shehu Sani has asked the president to name a station in Kaduna after the female combat helicopter pilot, Tolulope Arotile, who died two weeks ago in an accident.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

AfDB Chief Gets Green Light for Second Term

6 mins ago
1 min read

US Missionary Ordered to Pay for Child Negligence in Uganda

13 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Women Living in Lebanon Face an Uphill Battle to Go Home

18 mins ago
1 min read

Things Just Went South for Zimbabwe and the US

26 mins ago
1 min read

Nigerian Designer’s Fit for First Ladies Collection

24 hours ago
1 min read

The Role of Chancellors in African Institutions

24 hours ago
1 min read

Power Struggles ahead of Somalia Vote

24 hours ago
1 min read

Optimism for African Free Trade Deal Post Pandemic

24 hours ago
1 min read

Activists Say Egypt is Using TikTok as the Latest Battleground against Women

1 day ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s First Locally Assembled Electric Car Goes on a Test Drive

1 day ago
1 min read

Morocco Bans Local Travel after COVID-19 Spike

1 day ago
1 min read

No Safe Haven for Rwandans Suspected of Genocide

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Why aren’t Women Who Developed Nigeria being Recognised?

2 mins ago
1 min read

AfDB Chief Gets Green Light for Second Term

6 mins ago
1 min read

US Missionary Ordered to Pay for Child Negligence in Uganda

13 mins ago
1 min read

Kenyan Women Living in Lebanon Face an Uphill Battle to Go Home

18 mins ago