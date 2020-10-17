Why Africa’s Animation Scene is Booming

With advances in technology and the success of companies, like South Africa’s Triggerfish, animation has taken on great interest across Africa, and a multitude of self-taught creatives are emerging. As more African animators win professional acclaim, international studios are taking note of the continent’s grassroots industry. Last year Netflix acquired its first African animation, Mama K’s Team 4 – a cartoon about four teenage girls set in Lusaka, Zambia. At the same time, foreign companies such as Pixar are hiring Africa-based animators to carry out production services for their films.
SOURCE: BBC
More Stories
The Great Wildebeest Migration is Taking Place with No Spectators
Morocco Offers Up Some Pretty Lovely Coastal Landscapes
4IR Hotel Opens in Africa’s Richest Square Mile
Hassel Free Travel for South Africans
Hawa Hassan Builds a Cookbook Around East African Grandmothers
Between Lands
Interview: Dieudo Hamadi on His Heartbreaking Documentary ‘Downstream to Kinshasa’
West African Dishes Are the Top Trending for 2020, and These Dishes Are Why
Nando’s Hot Young Designer Finalists 2020
A Mission to Insure the Homes of Millions of South Africans
Essential Listening for Anyone with an Interest in Africa
Ghanaian Project Teaches the Economic Benefits of Letting Trees Stand