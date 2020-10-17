Why Africa’s Animation Scene is Booming

Share with your network!

With advances in technology and the success of companies, like South Africa’s Triggerfish, animation has taken on great interest across Africa, and a multitude of self-taught creatives are emerging. As more African animators win professional acclaim, international studios are taking note of the continent’s grassroots industry. Last year Netflix acquired its first African animation, Mama K’s Team 4 – a cartoon about four teenage girls set in Lusaka, Zambia. At the same time, foreign companies such as Pixar are hiring Africa-based animators to carry out production services for their films.

SOURCE: BBC

Share with your network!