Why African Families are Getting Smaller

5 mins ago 1 min read

Africa’s population is expected to double over the next 18 years but that is only one part of the story. In Northern and Southern Africa, families are getting smaller. This is also happening in other parts of Africa albeit at a slower pace. In this edition of The 77 Percent, Malawians say economic pressure is a major reason why they are having fewer children.

SOURCE: DEUTSCHE WELLE

