The World Health Organization (WHO) has released its annual World Malaria Report, providing a comprehensive analysis of global malaria control and elimination trends. According to the report, malaria remains a deadly threat to millions of people worldwide, revealing a significant global increase in malaria cases, reaching 249 million in 2022—7% higher than pre-pandemic levels. The report also highlights the profound impact of climate change on the behaviour and survival of the Anopheles mosquito, responsible for transmitting malaria.

Global malaria deaths reached 608,000 in 2022 – up by 32,000 since 2019. This is partly attributed to disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Subsequently, malaria-endemic countries have managed to stabilise these rates with support from international partners. The findings, however, suggest a worsening global malaria situation compared to pre-2019 levels.

Progress made due to countries’ elimination efforts is still encouraging. An estimated 549 million cases and 2.82 million deaths were averted between 2020 and 2022, thanks to malaria programmes, tools and treatments. Additionally, there have been critical developments in malaria prevention this year, with the recommendation of a second vaccine (R21) by the WHO and seasonal malaria chemoprevention (SMC) also saving lives.

The report identifies climate change as an emerging threat to malaria, affecting mosquito mortality and parasite transmission. This shift may lead to malaria appearing in new areas, with potential epidemics and rising global extreme weather events that could exacerbate the problem.

The fight against malaria remains precarious, especially in Africa, where the malaria burden is still disproportionately high. The African region accounted for 94% of all malaria cases (233 million cases); and 95% of all malaria deaths (580 000 deaths). About 78% of all malaria deaths in the Region were among children under the age of five.

In 2022, four countries in the Region accounted for nearly half of all malaria cases globally. These countries were Nigeria (26.8%), the Democratic Republic of the Congo (12.3%), Uganda (5.1%) and Mozambique (4.2%). Additionally, South Africa saw a 23% increase in cases, with a staggering 79% increase in imported cases. 7300 confirmed cases and 5200 imported cases in South Africa were reported – up from 5900 and 2900 respectively in the previous year.

Threats to malaria control mean the funding required to get back on track to achieve global malaria 2030 targets is now even greater than before. Despite the setbacks, however, several countries and one area observed notable reductions in indigenous transmission, including South Africa with a 31.3% reduction.

According to Goodbye Malaria (GBM), elimination efforts must be ramped up to get back on track. The RBM Partnership to End Malaria is calling on country leaders, donors and policymakers to increase their malaria efforts.

“As we confront the nexus between malaria and climate change at COP28, we urge global leaders to provide crucial support,”. Says Sherwin Charles, Co-Founder and CEO, Goodbye Malaria. “Operating in southern Africa, we witness first-hand the devastating impact of malaria on our communities. With the added challenge of climate change exacerbating this health crisis. We firmly believe that, with global solidarity, we can bring an end to this preventable disease.”