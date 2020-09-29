Who Will Make the MIPAD Class of 2020?

In support of the International Decade for People of African Descent, proclaimed by United Nation’s General Assembly resolution 68/237 and to be observed from 2015 to 2024, the Most Influential People of African Descent (MIPAD) identifies high achievers of African descent in public and private sectors from all around the world as a progressive network of relevant actors to join together in the spirit of recognition, justice and development of Africa, it’s people on the continent and across it’s Diaspora. Watch the Most Influential 100 Recognition Week 2020 to see who made this year’s MIPAD Global List.
SOURCE: MIPAD
More Stories
Maasai Celebrate a Coming of Age Amid a Pandemic
Lusaka’s Plan to Get Back on its Feet
Calls to Release Nigerian Boy Accused of Blasphemy
African Startups are Forming Diverse Collaborations with Traditional Financial Institutions
The Women Tasked with Shedding Light in their Villages
The Importance of Heritage in Ghana’s Tourism Offerings
How Ethiopian Airlines Flew Through Turbulent Times
Africa Loses More Money in Illicit Flows than it Receives in Aid
The Numbers for South Africa’s Lockdown are In
Tanzania’s Heroic Rodent
A Kenyan and Nigerian Startup Join Hong Kong Accelerator
Tunisia’s Appetite for Marine Delicacies Hampers its Ecosystem