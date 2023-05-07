Who Is Pretty Yende, the South African Soprano Performing at the Coronation?

Pretty Yende is no stranger to the stage, having performed at some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses, but her performance at King Charles’ coronation will put her in front of her biggest audience yet. Singing was always a part of Pretty Yende’s life, but she didn’t discover opera until the age of 16, when she saw a TV ad from British Airways which featured the ‘Flower Duet’ from Delibes’ opera, Lakmé. Immediately enamoured, she took the music to her voice teacher and asked to learn how to sing like that. She later enrolled in the South African College of Music before studying at the Accademia Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy.

CLASSIC FM

Share with your network!