Who Is Pretty Yende, the South African Soprano Performing at the Coronation?

Pretty Yende is no stranger to the stage, having performed at some of the world’s most prestigious opera houses, but her performance at King Charles’ coronation will put her in front of her biggest audience yet. Singing was always a part of Pretty Yende’s life, but she didn’t discover opera until the age of 16, when she saw a TV ad from British Airways which featured the ‘Flower Duet’ from Delibes’ opera, Lakmé. Immediately enamoured, she took the music to her voice teacher and asked to learn how to sing like that. She later enrolled in the South African College of Music before studying at the Accademia Teatro alla Scala in Milan, Italy.
More Stories
Met Gala 2023: The Best African Celebrity Looks
Decolonizing African Cinema in the Time of Netflix
Dakar Fashion School Trains New Generation of African Design Talent
A Simple Way to Make the Famous West African Fried Pastry – Àkàrà
The Expert Guide to your Next East African Adventure
Two South African Hikes Named on International List of the 35 Best Hikes in the World
5-star Hotel in the Heart of Zanzibar’s Iconic City Set to Welcome its First Guests in July
On the List of “Must See” Attractions in Zambia
South Africa is an Excellent Destination for Family Trips
Africa’s Fastest Growing Companies 2023
Firms from 3 West African States Appear in African Business’ Survey of Africa’s Top 250 Companies in 2023
Africa is Increasingly being Seen as a Partner, Rather than just a Recipient of Aid