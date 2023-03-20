iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

Who is Pretty Yende, the Soprano Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation? 

9 seconds ago 1 min read

Although she’s no stranger to fame, South African opera singer, Pretty Yende, is about to hit an all new level. Asked to sing at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation, she will have a global audience that far exceeds the numbers that have packed the world’s greatest concert halls to see her. One of the world’s leading sopranos, South African Pretty Yende has performed many of opera’s leading roles all over the world, from Adèle in Rossini’s Le comte Ory at the Metropolitan Opera to Rosina in The Barber of Seville at the Paris Opera. Along the way, she has graced many of the world’s greatest stages including Carnegie Hall, La Scala, Royal Opera House in London… the list goes on. 

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Discover Dakar: From African Art to Rooftop Hangouts and Culinary Gems 

2 mins ago
1 min read

Graffiti Now Covers the Walls of Libya’s Ancient City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site    

4 mins ago
1 min read

When to Visit Malawi

5 mins ago
1 min read

The Beauty about Exploring Africa is that the Continent has a Lot to Offer

6 mins ago
1 min read

Ugandan Kids get Introduced to Irish Dancing Via Online Lessons

7 mins ago
1 min read

Get a Symmetrical Trim at this Kenyan Barber

9 mins ago
1 min read

Standard Bank Hosts Central Bankers to Demonstrate Africa’s Potential to Learn – and Lead

2 days ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Debt Crisis is Affecting Companies Beyond its Borders

2 days ago
1 min read

FORBES AFRICA’s 50 Over 50 List is Out

2 days ago
1 min read

Developing a Green Minerals Value Chain in Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Nigerian Startups Band Together to Fight Fraud

2 days ago
1 min read

President Ruto Urges African States to Rethink their Visa Rules to Boost Intra-Africa Trade

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Who is Pretty Yende, the Soprano Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation? 

9 seconds ago
1 min read

Discover Dakar: From African Art to Rooftop Hangouts and Culinary Gems 

2 mins ago
1 min read

Graffiti Now Covers the Walls of Libya’s Ancient City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site    

4 mins ago
1 min read

When to Visit Malawi

5 mins ago

Share