Who is Pretty Yende, the Soprano Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation? 

Although she’s no stranger to fame, South African opera singer, Pretty Yende, is about to hit an all new level. Asked to sing at King Charles III’s upcoming coronation, she will have a global audience that far exceeds the numbers that have packed the world’s greatest concert halls to see her. One of the world’s leading sopranos, South African Pretty Yende has performed many of opera’s leading roles all over the world, from Adèle in Rossini’s Le comte Ory at the Metropolitan Opera to Rosina in The Barber of Seville at the Paris Opera. Along the way, she has graced many of the world’s greatest stages including Carnegie Hall, La Scala, Royal Opera House in London… the list goes on.

CLASSICAL MUSIC

Share with your network!