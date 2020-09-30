iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

WHO Investigates Claims that Staff Abused Women during an Ebola Outbreak

14 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

More than 50 women have accused aid workers from the World Health Organization and leading NGOs of sexual exploitation and abuse during efforts to fight Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo. In interviews, 51 women – many of whose accounts were backed up by aid agency drivers and local NGO workers – recounted multiple incidents of abuse, mainly by men who said they were international workers, during the 2018 to 2020 Ebola crisis, according to an investigation by the New Humanitarian and the Thomson Reuters Foundation. The majority of the women said numerous men had either propositioned them, forced them to have sex in exchange for a job or terminated contracts when they refused. Some women were cooks, cleaners and community outreach workers hired on short-term contracts, earning $50 to $100 a month – more than twice the normal wage. One woman was an Ebola survivor seeking psychological help.

SOURCE: THE GUARDIAN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Gambian Footballer Ropes in More Women to the Game

14 hours ago
1 min read

Buying Furniture Made in Nigeria Just Got Easier

14 hours ago
1 min read

Community Dump Provides Lifeline for Mozambican Families

14 hours ago
1 min read

Access to Water is the Cause of Instability in the Lake Chad Basin

14 hours ago
1 min read

What Stands in the Way of Kenyan Women in the Manufacturing Industry?

14 hours ago
1 min read

Nigerian Woman Turns her Pain into a National Awareness Initiative

14 hours ago
1 min read

African States First In Line for Rapid Covid-19 Tests

15 hours ago
1 min read

Activists Go On Trial for Forcibly Removing African Art from European Museums

15 hours ago
1 min read

South Africa Opens its Borders, But Not to its Frequent Visitors

15 hours ago
1 min read

Maasai Celebrate a Coming of Age Amid a Pandemic

1 day ago
1 min read

Lusaka’s Plan to Get Back on its Feet

1 day ago
1 min read

Calls to Release Nigerian Boy Accused of Blasphemy

1 day ago

You may have missed

1 min read

National Shutdown Still On The Cards – Nehawu

5 mins ago
1 min read

Former ANC MP Vincent Smith To Appear In Court For Corruption

11 mins ago
2 min read

SA International Borders Are Open

45 mins ago
1 min read

1 767 New COVID-19 Cases Recorded In SA

57 mins ago