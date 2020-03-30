Mar 30, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

WHO Health Alert Brings COVID-19 Facts To Billions Via WhatsApp

Mar 30, 2020 1 min read
WHO Health Alert Brings COVID-19 Facts To Billions Via WhatsApp

Share with your network!

WHO has launched a dedicated messaging services in Arabic, English, French and Spanish with partners WhatsApp and Facebook to keep people safe from coronavirus. This easy-to-use messaging service has the potential to reach 2 billion people and enables WHO to get information directly into the hands of the people that need it.

From government leaders to health workers and family and friends, this messaging service provides the latest news and information on coronavirus including details on symptoms and how people can protect themselves and others. It also provides the latest situation reports and numbers in real-time to help government decision-makers protect the health of their populations.

The service can be accessed by a link that opens a conversation on WhatsApp. Users can simply type “hi”, “hola”, “salut” or “مرحبا” to activate the conversation, prompting a menu of options that can help answer their questions about COVID-19.

The WHO Health Alert was developed in collaboration with Praekelt.Org, using Turn machine learning technology.

Join WHO’s Health Alert on WhatsApp:

Arabic
Send “مرحبا”  to +41 22 501 70 23 on WhatsApp
wa.me/41225017023?text=مرحبا

French
Send “salut” to +41 22 501 72 98 on WhatsApp
wa.me/41225017298?text=salut

Spanish
Send “hola” to +41 22 501 76 90 on WhatsApp
wa.me/41225017690?text=hola

English
Send “hi” to +41 79 893 18 92 on WhatsApp
wa.me/41798931892?text=hi

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of World Health Organization (WHO).

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Johnson & Johnson: Coronavirus Vaccine Testing To Start In September

Mar 30, 2020
4 min read

Trump Backs Off Plan To Reopen Businesses By Mid-april Amid Coronavirus Warnings

Mar 30, 2020
3 min read

China’s Virus Epicentre Pivots To Stem Imported Cases

Mar 29, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

WHO Health Alert Brings COVID-19 Facts To Billions Via WhatsApp

Mar 30, 2020
1 min read

Meghan Cremer Murder Case Postponed To May

Mar 30, 2020
1 min read

Facebook Africa Urges Citizens To Reach Out To The Most Vulnerable

Mar 30, 2020
4 min read

Coronavirus Do’s And Don’ts

Mar 30, 2020