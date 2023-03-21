WHO Director’s Insights on Health in Africa and the IIAG Results

As a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Health and Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has seen the critical importance of strong governance for well-functioning health systems. Governance affects every level of the health system, from strategic plans and laws made at national level, to the day-to-day work of managing of clinics and district health facilities. The 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) shows an encouraging trend towards stronger, more effective governance and, as a result, stronger and more effective health systems. However, there are areas where further work needs to be done in Africa. For example, in 2020, WHO’s SCORE assessment found that in Africa, only 44% of births and only 10% of deaths were registered. Strengthening systems for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) are essential for understanding and meeting the health needs of populations.
SOURCE: MO IBRAHIM FOUNDATION
More Stories
Best Style Moments of Tems
To the World
From ‘The Woman King’ to Netflix’s ‘African Queens’ – How Africa’s History Went Pop
Who is Pretty Yende, the Soprano Performing at King Charles III’s Coronation?
Discover Dakar: From African Art to Rooftop Hangouts and Culinary Gems
Graffiti Now Covers the Walls of Libya’s Ancient City, a UNESCO World Heritage Site
When to Visit Malawi
The Beauty about Exploring Africa is that the Continent has a Lot to Offer
Ugandan Kids get Introduced to Irish Dancing Via Online Lessons
Get a Symmetrical Trim at this Kenyan Barber
Standard Bank Hosts Central Bankers to Demonstrate Africa’s Potential to Learn – and Lead
Ghana’s Debt Crisis is Affecting Companies Beyond its Borders