WHO Director’s Insights on Health in Africa and the IIAG Results

15 seconds ago 1 min read

As a former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Minister of Health and Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has seen the critical importance of strong governance for well-functioning health systems. Governance affects every level of the health system, from strategic plans and laws made at national level, to the day-to-day work of managing of clinics and district health facilities. The 2022 Ibrahim Index of African Governance (IIAG) shows an encouraging trend towards stronger, more effective governance and, as a result, stronger and more effective health systems. However, there are areas where further work needs to be done in Africa. For example, in 2020, WHO’s SCORE assessment found that in Africa, only 44% of births and only 10% of deaths were registered. Strengthening systems for Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) are essential for understanding and meeting the health needs of populations.

SOURCE: MO IBRAHIM FOUNDATION

