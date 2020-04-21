Apr 21, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

WHO: COVID-19 Very Likely Of Animal Origin, No Sign Of Lab Manipulation

Apr 21, 2020 1 min read
WHO: COVID-19 Very Likely Of Animal Origin, No Sign Of Lab Manipulation

Share with your network!

The World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Tuesday that all available evidence suggests that the novel coronavirus originated in bats in China late last year and it was not manipulated or constructed in a laboratory.

US President Donald Trump said last week that his government was trying to determine whether the virus emanated from a lab in Wuhan in central China.

“All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed virus in a lab or somewhere else,” WHO spokeswoman Fadela Chaib told a Geneva news briefing. “It is probable, likely that the virus is of animal origin.”

It was not clear how the virus had jumped the species barrier to humans but there had “certainly” been an intermediate animal host, she added.

Reuters

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Ghana Turns To Drones To Enable Faster Coronavirus Testing

Apr 20, 2020
4 min read

Trump Unveils Three-Stage Process For States To End Coronavirus Shutdown

Apr 17, 2020
1 min read

WHO: 3 COVID-19 Vaccines In Clinical Trial Phase

Apr 16, 2020

You may have missed

1 min read

Nzimande: Online Learning During Lockdown Remains A Challenge

Apr 21, 2020
3 min read

Opinion: The Success Of NHI Implementation Hinges On Systems Integrator, Not Technology

Apr 21, 2020
1 min read

WHO: COVID-19 Very Likely Of Animal Origin, No Sign Of Lab Manipulation

Apr 21, 2020
1 min read

Competition Commission Warns Stores Against Price Hiking During Lockdown

Apr 21, 2020