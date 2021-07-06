iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

WHO Calls For Urgent Action To Slow COVID-19 Spread In Africa

Medical staff wearing protective equipment attend to patients affected by COVID-19, on the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Machakos County Level-5 hospital in Machakos, Kenya.

50 mins ago 2 min read

Share with your network!

The World Health Organization is calling for urgent action to stem the rapid spread of COVID-19 across Africa, which is being fueled by a surge of more contagious variants of the disease. 

Latest reports say COVID-19 cases in Africa have been rising by 25% every week for the past six weeks, bringing reported cases there to more than 5.4 million, including 141,000 deaths.

WHO regional director for Africa, Matshidiso Moeti, warns the rampant spread of the more contagious alpha, beta, and delta variants is raising the pandemic threat across the continent to a new level.

“The speed and scale of Africa’s third wave is like nothing we have seen before,” said Moeti. “Cases are doubling every three weeks, compared to every four weeks at the start of the second wave.  Almost 202,000 cases were reported in the past week and the continent is on the verge of exceeding its worst week ever in this pandemic.”   

In the same period, WHO reports deaths have risen by 15% across 38 African countries to nearly 3,000.  The jump is largely due to the highly transmissible coronavirus variants, which have spread to dozens of countries.  The most contagious delta variant has been found in 16 countries.  It reportedly has become the dominant strain in South Africa.

Moeti says more people are falling ill and requiring hospitalization, even people younger than 45 years.  She says evidence is growing that the delta variant is causing longer and more severe illness.

With Africa’s lack of life-saving vaccines, Moeti says it is important for people to practice public health measures, such as wearing masks, social distancing, and frequent handwashing to prevent the disease from spreading.

“With WHO’s guidance, countries are taking action to curb the rise in cases,” said Moeti. “All countries in resurgence in the region have put limits on people gathering to help with physical distancing. …They are using nuanced, risk-based approaches, informed by the local epidemiology, in an effort to avoid nationwide lockdowns that we know cause great harm to livelihoods, particularly for low-income households.”   

Vaccines are proving highly effective against the COVID-19 variants and in ending devastating surges of severe cases of the disease. They are widely available in the world’s richest countries, but not Africa.

Moeti is urgently appealing to countries to share their excess doses to help plug the continent’s vaccine gap, saying Africa must not be left languishing in the throes of its worst wave yet.

VOA News

Share with your network!

Tags:

More Stories

7 min read

Africa’s Hidden Victims: Healthcare Workers Struggled Amid Lack of PPE, Salary Delays and Disappearing Hardship Pay

4 days ago
10 min read

Africa’s Hidden Victims: Pandemic Triggered Hunger, as Food Aid Fell Prey to Power Politics and Corruption

4 days ago
12 min read

Africa’s Hidden Victims: Pandemic Prompted Surge in Police Brutality

1 week ago
2 min read

Researchers Begin Trials Of COVID-19 Nasal Spray Vaccine

2 weeks ago
2 min read

Britain Delays Plans To Lift COVID-19 Lockdowns

3 weeks ago
3 min read

US Forming Expert Groups On Safely Lifting Global Travel Restrictions

4 weeks ago
3 min read

Zimbabwe Rejects Donation Of COVID-19 Vaccine Amid Shortages

4 weeks ago
2 min read

British Prime Minister Weds Fiancee In Secret, Reports Say

1 month ago
2 min read

Dutch Court Orders Shell Oil To Reduce Carbon Emissions By 45 Percent

1 month ago
2 min read

Nigerian Military Says It’s Probing Claims Of Boko Haram Leader’s Death

1 month ago
4 min read

Israel, Hamas Begin ‘Mutual, Unconditional Cease-Fire’ 

2 months ago
3 min read

Kenya’s President Names Country’s First Female Chief Justice

2 months ago

You may have missed

2 min read

WHO Calls For Urgent Action To Slow COVID-19 Spread In Africa

50 mins ago
4 min read

Signs Your Digital Maturity Isn’t Progressing And What To Do About It

1 hour ago
3 min read

High Debt Levels Number One Reason Why South Africans Are Unable To Save

1 hour ago
4 min read

Tongaat Hulett And KZN Govt Partnership Yields Sweet Rewards

2 hours ago