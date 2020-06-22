WHO Africa Online Press Briefing: A Look At The Covid-19 And Ebola Outbreaks

Join WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti for the first WHO Africa Online Press Briefing
Join WHO Regional Director for Africa Dr. Matshidiso Moeti for the first WHO Africa Online Press Briefing.
The press conference will provide the media with all the latest COVID-19 and Ebola news for Africa, and give journalists the opportunity to ask questions to Dr Matshidiso Moeti, the WHO’s Regional Director for Africa.
Speakers include:Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, World Health Organization (WHO) Regional Director for AfricaOther speakers to be confirmed
Thursday, 25 June 2020 at 13h00 Paris Time (Time Converter: https://bit.ly/3hDI6QP)
Interpretation will be provided in French.
PLEASE REGISTER: https://apo-opa.com/who/
After registering, you will receive a confirmation email with details on how to access the event.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of WHO Regional Office for Africa.
More Stories
Virtual Africa Investors Conference
A Freshened Up Food24 Brings Smart Inspiration To SA’s Kitchens
What Is The Key To Reviving Africa’s Hospitality Industry?
How HR Skills Will Drive The New Business Era
Top Restaurants Transform Into Community Kitchens To Feed The Hungry
Small Scale Miners Affected by Kenya’s Pandemic Response