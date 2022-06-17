Whistleblower Doctor May Still Be Axed After Suspension Lifted

Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital’s Doctor Tim de Maayer has had his suspension lifted however he now faces a disciplinary hearing that could see him fired.
The South African Medical Association has expressed its outrage at the development.
The paediatrician was suspended after writing a letter decrying poor conditions at the hospital.
He said they were directly leading to the death of children and called for urgent action.
The suspension was lifted after a public outcry and intervention by the Health MEC.
SAMA says the conduct of CEO, Nozuko Mkabayi, is unscrupulous, unethical and shameful.
It says her actions are a vindictive attempt to silence criticism of her administration.
The medical body is calling for an immediate end to the disciplinary process.
