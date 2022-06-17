iAfrica

Whistleblower Doctor May Still Be Axed After Suspension Lifted

12 hours ago 1 min read

Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital’s Doctor Tim de Maayer has had his suspension lifted however he now faces a disciplinary hearing that could see him fired.

The South African Medical Association has expressed its outrage at the development.

The paediatrician was suspended after writing a letter decrying poor conditions at the hospital.

He said they were directly leading to the death of children and called for urgent action.

The suspension was lifted after a public outcry and intervention by the Health MEC.

SAMA says the conduct of CEO, Nozuko Mkabayi, is unscrupulous, unethical and shameful.

It says her actions are a vindictive attempt to silence criticism of her administration.

The medical body is calling for an immediate end to the disciplinary process.

