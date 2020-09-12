Where To Stay When Gorilla Tracking on a Budget

There are only three countries in the world where it’s possible to track gorillas in their natural habitat. Of those, Uganda and Congo are the two more affordable options for encountering the endangered mountain gorillas. Ethical and safe encounters coupled with unmatched forest views and some of the finest upscale lodges you’ll find in East Africa mean that these destinations guarantee a magical safari getaway that you’ll never forget.
SOURCE: GO2AFRICA
