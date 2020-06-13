Where to See Snow in South Africa

Along with the cooler temperatures, parts of the country have received some early winter snow. The major cities are in for a chilly few days and areas like Sutherland and the Drakensberg are in for a few sub-zero mornings. Disruptive snowfall is expected over the southern high grounds of the Northern Cape until Friday, including Karoo Hoogland, Sutherland, Hantam and Calvinia said the South African Weather Services. In The Western Cape, snowfall resulting in temporary closure of mountain passes are expected until Friday, including Ceres, Witzenberg, Breede Valley, Worcester, Ladismith, Kannaland and Laingsburg.
SOURCE: GETAWAY
