Where is Niger’s Ousted Leader?

The US and UN are concerned about the health and safety of Niger’s elected President Mohamed Bazoum, who has spent more than two weeks under house arrest. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said he was concerned about the reportedly “deplorable living conditions” Mr Bazoum and his family were in. Earlier, his party said they were being detained under “cruel” and “inhumane” conditions, Reuters news agency reported. US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller added: “As time goes on, as he’s held in isolation, it’s a situation that is of growing concern to us.” Mr Bazoum’s political party, PNDS-Tarayya, claimed in a statement that Mr Bazoum and his family had no access to running water, electricity, fresh goods or doctors.

SOURCE: BBC