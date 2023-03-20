When to Visit Malawi

Small and land-locked Malawi is loaded with diverse game parks, lively cities, varied topography, and a stunning lake that packs a punch no matter what time of year you visit. The country has two distinct seasons: wet and hot (November to April), plus cool and dry (May to October). The best time to is dependent on what you want to do and see, but there’s plenty on offer all year round.

LONELY PLANET

Share with your network!