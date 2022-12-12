When Black Girls Dare to Dream                         

Growing up in 1960s Britain, Mo Abudu, had few role models to demonstrate a path for young black women of African descent, but thanks to her, the next generation does. As the founder of Ebony Life Media, this entrepreneur extraordinaire is blazing a path of African content development and distribution, which is finally putting black stories at the forefront and gaining tremendous audiences globally.
