iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

When Black Girls Dare to Dream                         

2 days ago 1 min read

Growing up in 1960s Britain, Mo Abudu, had few role models to demonstrate a path for young black women of African descent, but thanks to her, the next generation does. As the founder of Ebony Life Media, this entrepreneur extraordinaire is blazing a path of African content development and distribution, which is finally putting black stories at the forefront and gaining tremendous audiences globally.

THE NEW YORK TIMES

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Watch Red Bull’s: ‘The Story of Afro Dance’ Documentary 

2 days ago
1 min read

Here Are 10 Sustainable African Fashion Brands Every Fashionista Should Know          

2 days ago
1 min read

Dive Into the Thrilling Cultural and Creative Scenes of Cape Town                           

2 days ago
1 min read

Finding Fufu: Australia’s Growing Appetite for West African Food                       

2 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Epic Hikes

2 days ago
1 min read

Ghana can Often Feel Like a Home Away from Home to African Visitors

2 days ago
1 min read

Luxury Mauritian Hotel Group Sun Resorts Rebrands

2 days ago
1 min read

The Women Behind Africa’s Skateboard Scene

2 days ago
1 min read

Photography Of Silicon Savannah

2 days ago
1 min read

Glencore to Pay the DRC $180m to Settle Corruption Claims

6 days ago
1 min read

South African Leader to Challenge Decision on How he Handled Theft at His Personal Residence

6 days ago
1 min read

Ethiopia’s First Ever National Migration Policy Poised to Help Returning Nationals

6 days ago

You may have missed

3 min read

Black Friday Shows The Power Of Digital Sales. It’s Time For Digital Servicing To Catch Up

19 hours ago
2 min read

Get Your Kids To Save And Invest Rather Than Another Noisy Toy For Xmas

19 hours ago
2 min read

FNB Islamic Banking Named Strongest Islamic Retail Banking Window In Africa 2022

19 hours ago
1 min read

Sudanese Businessman Willing To Testify About Phala Phala Deal

19 hours ago

Share