iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

WhatsApp Backs Firms with Impact Investment

7 hours ago 1 min read

Applications have opened for the Chat for Impact Accelerator, which offers social change organisations access to $500,000 in funding and additional support to scale their impact on WhatsApp. Enterprises focused on social change across the globe are invited to apply for the 2022 edition of the accelerator, which will provide financial assistance, mentorship and support to build a WhatsApp messaging service to scale their impact. The programme will see 100 organisations take part in one of 10 online Chat for Impact bootcamps that will focus on different regions and areas of social impact. Each of these organisations will be provided with support and services to onboard, design and launch a Chat service on WhatsApp.  Up to 20 organisations will then be selected to receive US$25,000 financial support and join the six-week online Chat for Impact Accelerator in October, receiving dedicated mentorship to enable them to further develop and scale their WhatsApp service for social change. The programme culminates in the 2022 Chat for Impact Summit, where the chosen accelerator participants will present and demo their WhatsApp chat service during the event.

SOURCE: DISRUPT AFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Abuja Threatens to Leave Ecowas

7 hours ago
1 min read

Global Remittance Firm Taps into Standard Bank’s Network

7 hours ago
1 min read

There are Currently 34 African Countries on the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries List

7 hours ago
1 min read

Ethiopia Completes Third Filling of its Mega-dam Reservoir on the Blue Nile

7 hours ago
1 min read

Jumia Records Marginal Increase in 24-hour Deliveries

7 hours ago
1 min read

Tokyo Urges its Private Sector to Become more Active on the Continent

7 hours ago
1 min read

Angola Launches its First Initial Public Offering

1 day ago
1 min read

Making the DRC’s Streets Safe Again

2 days ago
1 min read

Planting Spree Helps Ghanaian Women

2 days ago
1 min read

Streamlining Africa’s Hospitality Value Chain

2 days ago
1 min read

Mali Declares Period of National Mourning Following Deadliest Attacks by Islamist Militants

2 days ago
1 min read

Significant Wildlife Translocation Completed in Malawi

2 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

Ndavi Nokeri Crowned Miss South Africa 2022

2 hours ago
2 min read

All Blacks Coach Foster Hits Back At Critics After South Africa Win

2 hours ago
2 min read

United Players Trashed Tactical Plan – Ten Hag

2 hours ago
2 min read

Barcelona Drustrated By Gritty Rayo On Lewandowski’s Debut

2 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer