What’s the State of Sub-Saharan Africa’s Pension Savings?

Less than 10% of the workers in sub-Saharan Africa save for old age, the lowest rate for any region in the world. That implies most of the breadwinners today won’t be able to afford basic items after retirement. A pension plan is meant to commit employers to make regular savings so that employees will continue to earn after retirement. Pension schemes in sub-Saharan African countries are characterised by low contributions due to low earnings, high informality, high financial illiteracy levels and lack of proper information about the benefits of adequate contributions for future pension withdrawals. Market data shows that South Africa, with pension fund assets valued at about US$330.3 billion in 2019 (latest country update), is the continent’s top performer in absolute terms. Nigeria, which had assets worth US$32.6 billion, Kenya with US$13.7 billion and Namibia with US$13.3 billion were the other top pension savers in 2021.
SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION
More Stories
Kenya to Monetize on the Lure of Better-paid Work Overseas
A Hydrogen Car Prototype Built in Morocco has been Unveiled
A New Collective of Somali Women Takes on the Male-dominated Frankincense Industry
DRC Techies Drive Social Impact with Medical App
South African Food Entrepreneur Accuses KFC of Stealing
Violence in Sudan Spreads
One of the Largest Combined Debt and Equity Raises in the African Tech Sector
NBA Winner Raises Cameroonian Flag
Chess Becomes Tool to Beat Poverty
British Activist Wants Same Help Given to Ukrainians Offered to Sudanese Fleeing Civil War
Ex Ghanaian President’s Third Attempt at a Comeback
South Africa Look’s Into Gold Mafia Ring