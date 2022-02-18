iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

What’s on the Table at the EU-Africa Summit?

18 seconds ago 1 min read

The European Union has welcomed more than 40 African leaders to Brussels to reassert its influence on a continent where China and Russia have made hefty investment inroads, and where many felt let down by Europe’s COVID-19 vaccines rollout. The EU will offer several packages of support at the EU-AU summit to bolster health, education, and stability in Africa, and will pledge half of a new $340.9bn investment drive launched to rival China’s Belt and Road Initiative. European and other wealthy nations have been heavily criticised for hoarding protective equipment and vaccines during the pandemic, with some African leaders saying the slow pace of donations could lead to “vaccine apartheid”. There was also dismay over Europe’s travel bans on South Africa after the Omicron variant was detected there late last year. But there is a long history of unfulfilled promises like this when it comes to the EU and Africa, so the African Union, while cautiously optimistic, will remain sceptical until this pledge is converted into projects on the ground.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence

2 mins ago
1 min read

Creating a Soft Landing for First-time Travelers to Senegal 

2 days ago
1 min read

Two African Companies Added to Esteemed Global Network

2 days ago
1 min read

Power Vacuum  in Somalia Gives Way to New Threats

2 days ago
1 min read

Miraculous Rescue Raises Concerns about Children Working in Sudan

2 days ago
1 min read

Gains Made Against FGM Lost During Lockdowns 

2 days ago
1 min read

Huawei Caught Flouting Labour Rules in South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Mobile Gamers are behind the Rise of Gaming in sub-Saharan Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Striking a Better Deal for Africa’s Blue Economy

2 days ago
1 min read

South African Miners Gear Up for a Showdown

2 days ago
1 min read

Tracing an International Crime Ring Shipping Ivory from Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Liberia at 200

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

What’s on the Table at the EU-Africa Summit?

18 seconds ago
1 min read

What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence

2 mins ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Murder Increased By 8.9% In Latest Crime Stats

11 hours ago
1 min read

Merafong Municipality Working With Eskom To Repay R700m In Debt

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer