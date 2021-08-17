iAfrica

What’s at the Core of Madagascar’s Problems?

4 hours ago 1 min read

Madagascar’s tumultuous political history has been characterised by several coups. The political crisis usually starts in the same way strikes and street demonstrations in urban areas. But these movements aren’t typically organised by the opposition, they are mostly driven by the collapse from inside of the government and its supporters. Madagascar seems to be heading towards a new political crisis, much more complex and probably more violent than the previous ones. This is because Rajoelina has demonstrated his determination to stay in power, and has used extra-constitutional methods in the past. There are also signs that the democratic space is shrinking and the government has become dysfunctional. Rajoelina recently sacked all of his ministers.

SOURCE: THE CONVERSATION

