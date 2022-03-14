What You Need to Know about Travel to Tanzania

While Tanzania still has some border rules in place, internal restrictions have been removed or downgraded to ‘recommended’. Mask wearing is only a strong suggestion by the government, but no country-wide mandate exists. Tanzania is a melting pot of African, Asian and European influences, attracting visitors to its historical landmarks, shimmering beaches and national wildlife year-round. Current Entry Requirements: Testing plus form. All travellers entering Tanzania need proof of a 96-hour negative PCR or NAAT test, plus filling out the Travellers Surveillance Form before entry.
SOURCE: IOL
