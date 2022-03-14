iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

What You Need to Know about Travel to Tanzania

4 hours ago 1 min read

While Tanzania still has some border rules in place, internal restrictions have been removed or downgraded to ‘recommended’. Mask wearing is only a strong suggestion by the government, but no country-wide mandate exists. Tanzania is a melting pot of African, Asian and European influences, attracting visitors to its historical landmarks, shimmering beaches and national wildlife year-round. Current Entry Requirements: Testing plus form. All travellers entering Tanzania need proof of a 96-hour negative PCR or NAAT test, plus filling out the Travellers Surveillance Form before entry.

SOURCE: IOL

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

A Hub for Africa’s Diasporic Art World

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ghana’s Warm-hearted Citizens Make the Country One of the Friendliest Spots in West Africa

4 hours ago
1 min read

Lake Kariba is a Popular Spot for Locals and Foreigners Alike

4 hours ago
1 min read

Heritage Trips to Africa Just Got Easier

4 hours ago
1 min read

Ethical Fashion Initiative Fetes Young African Designers

4 hours ago
1 min read

A West African-inspired Cabbage Dish Made to Impress

4 hours ago
1 min read

Africa’s Bookstagrammers Are Carving Out a Space for the Continent’s Authors

4 hours ago
1 min read

Nigeria’s ‘Waste Museum’ Showcases Art to Raise Awareness of Waste

4 hours ago
1 min read

Amazon’s Going to Nollywood – and Its Deals with Studios Could Shake Up One of the World’s Most Prolific Filmmaking Hubs

4 hours ago
1 min read

One of Johannesburg’s Most Impressive Boutique Hotels

4 days ago
1 min read

Upgrading Maternal Diagnostic Tools in Sub-Saharan Africa

4 days ago
1 min read

Ghanaian Startup Plans to Takeover the Region

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

No Further Extensions For Driver’s Licence Renewals – Mamabolo

4 seconds ago
1 min read

Migration In SA Has Been A Crisis For More Than A Decade – Motsoaledi

4 mins ago
2 min read

SA Reports 972 New COVID-19 Cases In SA

9 mins ago
1 min read

A Hub for Africa’s Diasporic Art World

4 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer