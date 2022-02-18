To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, Africa.com is hosting an unprecedented virtual event, What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with Harvard Business School Professor Karim Lakhani and Harvard Business School Professor Tsedal Neeley. The event will convene the 60+ women identified for the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs – those women who run listed corporations in Africa with over $100 million in revenue or $150 million in market capitalization, based on data provided by Bloomberg. The event is a one-stop, strategic business primer on AI, presented for a generalist, executive audience interested in Africa. The summit begins with a fascinating presentation on how implicit biases are built into today’s AI algorithms, and the resulting implications for the use of AI among Africans and women. Another dynamic element to the event will be a video presentation showcasing the African women leading in the AI industry. Global experts in AI will share their knowledge on the latest developments within the key industries important to Africa: financial services, telecoms, natural resources, agriculture, and technology. Among the speakers on these topics are the senior executives who oversee the adoption of artificial intelligence for some of the world’s largest corporations including JPMorgan Chase and Verizon. Professor Tsedal Neeley of Harvard Business School will present the important topic of how to get large organizations to adopt an AI mindset.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

