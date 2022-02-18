iAfrica

Be Smart About South Africa

What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence

15 seconds ago 1 min read

To mark International Women’s Day on March 8, Africa.com is hosting an unprecedented virtual event, What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence, in collaboration with Harvard Business School Professor Karim Lakhani and Harvard Business School Professor Tsedal Neeley.  The event will convene the 60+ women identified for the Africa.com Definitive List of Women CEOs – those women who run listed corporations in Africa with over $100 million in revenue or $150 million in market capitalization, based on data provided by Bloomberg. The event is a one-stop, strategic business primer on AI, presented for a generalist, executive audience interested in Africa. The summit begins with a fascinating presentation on how implicit biases are built into today’s AI algorithms, and the resulting implications for the use of AI among Africans and women.  Another dynamic element to the event will be a video presentation showcasing the African women leading in the AI industry. Global experts in AI will share their knowledge on the latest developments within the key industries important to Africa: financial services, telecoms, natural resources, agriculture, and technology. Among the speakers on these topics are the senior executives who oversee the adoption of artificial intelligence for some of the world’s largest corporations including JPMorgan Chase and Verizon. Professor Tsedal Neeley of Harvard Business School will present the important topic of how to get large organizations to adopt an AI mindset.

SOURCE: AFRICA.COM

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Creating a Soft Landing for First-time Travelers to Senegal 

2 days ago
1 min read

Two African Companies Added to Esteemed Global Network

2 days ago
1 min read

Power Vacuum  in Somalia Gives Way to New Threats

2 days ago
1 min read

Miraculous Rescue Raises Concerns about Children Working in Sudan

2 days ago
1 min read

Gains Made Against FGM Lost During Lockdowns 

2 days ago
1 min read

Huawei Caught Flouting Labour Rules in South Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Mobile Gamers are behind the Rise of Gaming in sub-Saharan Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Striking a Better Deal for Africa’s Blue Economy

2 days ago
1 min read

South African Miners Gear Up for a Showdown

2 days ago
1 min read

Tracing an International Crime Ring Shipping Ivory from Africa

2 days ago
1 min read

Liberia at 200

4 days ago
1 min read

The Women at the Forefront of Sierra Leone’s Agricultural Revival

4 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

What Women CEOs in Africa Need to Know about Artificial Intelligence

15 seconds ago
EC Crime Figures
1 min read

Murder Increased By 8.9% In Latest Crime Stats

11 hours ago
1 min read

Merafong Municipality Working With Eskom To Repay R700m In Debt

11 hours ago
1 min read

Gauteng Working Out Cost Of Refurbishing Charlotte Maxeke Hospital

11 hours ago

Share

Powered by WP Socializer