What Will It Take to Bring Peace to the DRC?

Recently, the UN raised concerns about the worsening humanitarian crisis in the Democratic Republic of Congo. For years, the country has been embroiled in conflict. Recent escalations between its army and the Rwanda-backed M23 rebel group have displaced over 7 million people in two years. According to the UN, further escalation can worsen the situation and lead to a wider regional conflict. In this interview, Al Jazeera talks to a peace activist who advocates for the rights of women, the DRC country director for Save the Children, and a journalist for The Africa Report on what it will take to end the conflict and what role its Central African neighbors can play in stemming the conflict.

SOURCE: AL JAZEERA