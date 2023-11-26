What to See at the 2023 African Diaspora Film Festival in New York                             

Beginning this weekend and running until December 10, New York’s African Diaspora Film Festival promises an amazing line-up of films, many of which have already received major acclaim after appearances at festivals, such as Cannes, TIFF, FESPACO and more. This year’s offerings include a special program dedicated to the evolution of South African film from the time of apartheid to the present. Panels and talks are also part of the festival’s lineup. The African Youth: Films and Society Program – a free program offered in collaboration with the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture – posits the question: “What’s on the Mind of Most Young Africans?” in a discussion with two young African filmmakers following the presentation of the films Kinshasa Makambo by Dieudo Hamadi (DRC), Citizen Kwame by Yuhi Amuli (Rwanda) and Otiti by Ema Edosio Deelen (Nigeria).

