iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

What to Expect at the 8th Angel Fair Africa Summit

12 hours ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Forty-three leading global investors from Africa, Europe, US and the Middle East have signed up to participate virtually in the 8th Angel Fair Africa on 5th November 2020. The investors are from Angel Africa List, Africa Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, America Capital Association, Women-In-Capital, Viktoria Business Angel Network, Brightmore Capital, amongst others. The ten selected ventures to pitch to these investors have gone through our one-month Africa Virtual Accelerator are: ShopMeAway led by Racine Carr; Kalpay led by Ibrahima Kane; AgroInnova led by Amos Narh; Adi&Bolga led by Abimbola Oladeji; Kladika led by Muthoni Mwangi; Gift Pesa led by Pamela Muriuki; Ejoobi led by Simangele Mphahlele; Kweza led by Ropafadzo Musvaire, Afrijob Network led by Harriet Kariuki and Curacel led by Henry Mascot. Their participation is supported by Google, Impact Hub Dakar, CTIC Dakar, MEST Africa, StartupBootcamp Africa, Viable, Adei Institute and iHub.

SOURCE: iAFRICA

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Nollywood Goes Gritty

12 hours ago
2 min read

Freelancing in Africa: A Growing Trend On the Continent

12 hours ago
1 min read

Your One-stop Event System Just Came Online

12 hours ago
1 min read

Morocco’s Water Crisis Forces Tough Decisions

12 hours ago
1 min read

Kenyan Lawyer Who Bribed ICC Witnesses Comes Clean

12 hours ago
1 min read

Can Ivorian Voters Survive a Disappointing Result?

12 hours ago
1 min read

The Owner of One the World’s Most Important African Art Collections Dies

12 hours ago
1 min read

Cameroonians Unite to Mourn the Senseless Killing of Learners

12 hours ago
1 min read

Opposition Members Arrested in Tanzania

12 hours ago
1 min read

Breathing Life into Botswana’s Travel Industry

3 days ago
1 min read

Tee Off at the Best Hotel in Africa

3 days ago
1 min read

Africa’s Most Anticipated Architecture Projects

3 days ago

You may have missed

1 min read

EFF Loses Bid For Release Of Classified Report

49 mins ago
1 min read

Seven People Killed In Gugulethu

56 mins ago
2 min read

Western Cape Treasury Receive Clean Audit

59 mins ago
1 min read

772 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed

1 hour ago