What to Expect at the 8th Angel Fair Africa Summit

Forty-three leading global investors from Africa, Europe, US and the Middle East have signed up to participate virtually in the 8th Angel Fair Africa on 5th November 2020. The investors are from Angel Africa List, Africa Venture Capital and Private Equity Association, America Capital Association, Women-In-Capital, Viktoria Business Angel Network, Brightmore Capital, amongst others. The ten selected ventures to pitch to these investors have gone through our one-month Africa Virtual Accelerator are: ShopMeAway led by Racine Carr; Kalpay led by Ibrahima Kane; AgroInnova led by Amos Narh; Adi&Bolga led by Abimbola Oladeji; Kladika led by Muthoni Mwangi; Gift Pesa led by Pamela Muriuki; Ejoobi led by Simangele Mphahlele; Kweza led by Ropafadzo Musvaire, Afrijob Network led by Harriet Kariuki and Curacel led by Henry Mascot. Their participation is supported by Google, Impact Hub Dakar, CTIC Dakar, MEST Africa, StartupBootcamp Africa, Viable, Adei Institute and iHub.
SOURCE: iAFRICA
More Stories
Nollywood Goes Gritty
Freelancing in Africa: A Growing Trend On the Continent
Your One-stop Event System Just Came Online
Morocco’s Water Crisis Forces Tough Decisions
Kenyan Lawyer Who Bribed ICC Witnesses Comes Clean
Can Ivorian Voters Survive a Disappointing Result?
The Owner of One the World’s Most Important African Art Collections Dies
Cameroonians Unite to Mourn the Senseless Killing of Learners
Opposition Members Arrested in Tanzania
Breathing Life into Botswana’s Travel Industry
Tee Off at the Best Hotel in Africa
Africa’s Most Anticipated Architecture Projects