What to Eat and Drink in South Africa          

South Africa’s cuisine is extremely varied due to the variety of cultures that have come to call the country home. A center of immigration from other parts of Africa, Europe and India, there is enormous diversity to be found, and local specialities that are not to be missed. South Africa’s beloved braais are feasts of barbecued meat and vegetables, grilled over charcoal or wood. KwaZulu-Natal province’s biggest city mixes a strong Indian flavor with its Zulu and British influences, and its filling contribution to Indian cuisine is the bunny chow – a hollowed half-loaf of white bread, filled with curry. Cape Malay and Afrikaans cookbooks include delectable sweets such as malva (sticky sponge pudding) and melktert (cinnamon-sprinkled custard-like tart).
