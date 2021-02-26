What To Do With Your Upcoming Long Weekend

Share with your network!

Working from home means that many of us almost never leave the house these days. Our lives have become a lot of the same. So, we’re here to remind you that there’s a long weekend coming up in March and it’s the perfect time to do something that rejuvenates you and gives you a break from everyday life. Here are some ideas on what to do with your long weekend to truly make the most of it.

Take a road trip and go away for the weekend

This seems like an obvious one, but many people are actually not making time to go away at the moment even though so many of us need to get away. If you’re in Gauteng, consider a bush break to the Kruger National Park. There is so much to see and do there right now. Stop at the newly-opened Kruger Station precinct while out and about there and indulge in a delicious meal at the 3638 restaurant, have a refreshing drink at the stunning Round in 9 Bar and let the kids play in the Li’l Gricers play area. If you need overnight accommodation, have a look at Kruger Shalati: The Train on the Bridge. This stunning new luxury hotel often has local specials on offer.

Learn a new hobby

Incorporating a fun and interesting hobby into your life can easily add an extra bit of motivation and passion to your life. Why not use this time to learn something new? If you don’t know where to start choosing a hobby that suits you, why not give a few a try and see what sticks? You could book an interesting online experience through Airbnb that perhaps teaches you how to start a podcast or how to paint or even how to make homemade pasta – all from the comfort of home.

Have a feast, just because

Not in the mood to go out, or still being cautious due to COVID-19? That doesn’t mean the long weekend has to be a boring one. Try spoiling yourself and your family with a feast of a meal for no reason in particular. To celebrate life, family and just being together through these crazy times. Stock up on some of your favourite ingredients and prepare some of your most-loved meals.

Staying with a partner or family? Make an event of it and have everyone prepare a dish they love to complete a three-course meal.

To ensure you don’t need to leave the house at all, order all the groceries you need from Yebo Fresh. This Cape Town-based retailer delivers anywhere within 40km of the CBD, and has some amazing combos to help you save money!

Plan a fundraising initiative

If you’ve been keen on raising funds for people and organisations that need the money right now, then a long weekend is a good time to start the planning process. You could use Karri, a popular school payment app,to assist so that you don’t have to handle any money yourself. For example, you could do a digital raffle and get people to enter and pay securely via the app, from the comfort of their smartphones. Easy, right?

Have a staycation up the road

If you are keen on a break, but not in the mood to travel very far or just not able to, then look for a staycation close by. There are many hotels running local specials at the moment and the chances are that you could scoop a great deal for the long weekend. Radisson Hotels, for example, have a number of staycation packages across the country. From an ocean-side retreat at Radisson Blu Hotel Waterfront to an urban escape in Sandton, there is something that will appeal to everyone.

Share with your network!