What to Do When Visiting Egypt

Tourism brings in around $1 billion in revenue for Egypt each month, so the impact of the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic has been significant. The government suspended passenger flights back in March, while all hotels, restaurants and cafes were closed and a night curfew imposed. These measures are currently being relaxed, with hotels that meet certain requirements, such as having a clinic with a resident doctor on site, being granted permission to reopen for domestic visitors at a reduced capacity. But a curfew remains in place between 8p.m. and 5 a.m — although this is due to be lifted on June 27 — and the government has made wearing masks mandatory in public places and public transport. Although international flights are yet to begin operating again — bar a select few routes — the cabinet has indicated scheduled international flights will be allowed to enter from July 1, while foreign tourists will be permitted at the resorts least affected by Covid-19.

SOURCE: CNN

