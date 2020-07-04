Sat. Jul 4th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

What to Do When Visiting Egypt

13 mins ago 1 min read

Share with your network!

Tourism brings in around $1 billion in revenue for Egypt each month, so the impact of the travel restrictions caused by the pandemic has been significant. The government suspended passenger flights back in March, while all hotels, restaurants and cafes were closed and a night curfew imposed. These measures are currently being relaxed, with hotels that meet certain requirements, such as having a clinic with a resident doctor on site, being granted permission to reopen for domestic visitors at a reduced capacity. But a curfew remains in place between 8p.m. and 5 a.m — although this is due to be lifted on June 27 — and the government has made wearing masks mandatory in public places and public transport. Although international flights are yet to begin operating again — bar a select few routes — the cabinet has indicated scheduled international flights will be allowed to enter from July 1, while foreign tourists will be permitted at the resorts least affected by Covid-19.

SOURCE: CNN

Share with your network!

More Stories

1 min read

Capitalising on the African Experience

2 mins ago
1 min read

Stellenbosch Cleared for Tourism

6 mins ago
1 min read

Zimbabwe and Cape Town Make the Staycation List

10 mins ago
1 min read

This Online Platform is a One-Stop Shop for African Fashion

17 mins ago
1 min read

How a ‘Roots Tourism’ Visit to Ghana Was an Awakening for Social Justice in the United States

21 mins ago
1 min read

‘Sights and Sounds: Stone Town’ is a Stunning Visual Escape

27 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

No Evidence Of Massive Spread – WC Education Department

1 min ago
1 min read

Capitalising on the African Experience

2 mins ago
1 min read

Masuku Promises To Conduct More Spot Checks

4 mins ago
1 min read

Stellenbosch Cleared for Tourism

6 mins ago