Sun. Jan 26th, 2020

iAfrica

Stay Smart About South Africa

What to do in Dakar

7 mins ago 1 min read

Catch some surf – or just some rays – when the pace of this bustling, dusty city gets too much, but do make sure you plug into Dakar’s vibrant cultural life too. From legendary nightlife to brand new museums to colourful markets, the city has plenty to offer the intrepid visitor. 

SOURCE: INDEPENDENT

More Stories

1 min read

The Ultimate Bucket List for African Travel

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Perfect Sundowner Spots in Cape Town

3 mins ago
1 min read

An Egyptian Landscape Like No Other

5 mins ago
1 min read

‘Film School Africa’ Documentary Shows Filmmaking as Art Therapy is Healing Apartheid Rifts in South Africa

8 mins ago
1 min read

South African Designers You Need to Know Now

11 mins ago
1 min read

Jailed Ugandan Activist Stella Nyanzi Wins PEN Prize for Freedom of Expression

12 mins ago

You may have missed

1 min read

The Ultimate Bucket List for African Travel

2 mins ago
1 min read

The Perfect Sundowner Spots in Cape Town

3 mins ago
1 min read

An Egyptian Landscape Like No Other

5 mins ago
1 min read

What to do in Dakar

7 mins ago