What to do in Dakar

Catch some surf – or just some rays – when the pace of this bustling, dusty city gets too much, but do make sure you plug into Dakar’s vibrant cultural life too. From legendary nightlife to brand new museums to colourful markets, the city has plenty to offer the intrepid visitor.
SOURCE: INDEPENDENT
